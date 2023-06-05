Fuel prices set to drop this Wednesday





John Perlman speaks with Robert Maake from the Department of Minerals and Energy.

This Wednesday the petrol price will go down by 71c a litre for both 93 and 95.

The price of diesel will also be going down by 80c and 84c a litre, depending on the sulphur content, and illuminating paraffin will go down by 43c a litre.

Maake says that the reason for the lower fuel price is due to the drop in oil prices.

However, he says the weaker rand means that the price drop was not as big as it could have been.

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

If the rand was not weak, we could have seen even bigger drops in the fuel prices. Robert Maake, Fuel Pricing Director - Department of Minerals and Energy

