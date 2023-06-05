



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jan Vermeulen, editor at Mybroadband.

What's new?

Another story of wasteful expenditure and corruption by the South African government.

In this instance, The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) launched the DigiTech website in May 2022, which was designed to showcase South African innovation.

Government reportedly spent R740 000 on developing the website, which was built using a $49 (R1,000) template.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told parliament they paid R743,644.95.

So yet again, government has wasted taxpayers money.

Jan Vermeulen, editor at Mybroadband says government has seriously overspent on this project.

This seems to be a proof of concept project that they decided to take into production...it looks like it was developed at some hackathon, and they put it out into the world, and it was hit with severe criticism. Jan Vermeulen, editor at Mybroadband

The original system was quite poorly designed. It's based on a pretty esoteric platform. Jan Vermeulen, editor at Mybroadband

Critically, what the original developers allowed to happen was for anybody to upload whatever they wanted. Anybody could register, and anybody could upload any media they wanted. Jan Vermeulen, editor at Mybroadband

They still using a commercially available template, that you can buy for $49 online. Jan Vermeulen, editor at Mybroadband

Despite billing itself as a digital product portal and an app store initially, it lists apps, but you can't download them, and you certainly can't purchase anything through the market place. Jan Vermeulen, editor at Mybroadband

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Govt spends over R700k for Digitech website, which cost developers R1k to make