



JOHANNESBURG - The head of organised crime in the Free State, who was investigating the escape of Thabo Bester has been found dead.

Police on Monday confirmed that the officer was suspected to have died by suicide.

The officer held a ranking of brigadier in the South African Police Service.

National spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the circumstances surrounding the officers death are being investigated.

"The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Fannie Masemola has described the member as a ‘hardworking, loyal and dedicated detective for 31 years of service’.

"Over the year he has proven himself to be a high-skilled detective. with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the detective environment. He departure leaves a void in the SAPS detective environment,” she said.

ALSO READ:

Thabo bester escaped from the Magaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

His was recaptured in April this year in Tanzania and is currently held at the Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility.

It emerged during recent court proceedings that Bester escaped from the facility disguised in a G4S security officer's uniform.

Bester staged his own death in a prison cell fire which is believed to have been his ploy for his grand prisonbreak.

This article first appeared on EWN : Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator