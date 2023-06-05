Reduced loadshedding by 2024? Project Vulindlela might make that possible
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Hugo Pienaar, Chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University believes private sector power generation projects are vital to breaking away from the reliance on Eskom's power generation.
Operation Vulindlela, which is a joint initiative by the Presidency and National Treasury to unlock growth-boosting reforms might just be spell the beginning of the end of the country's energy woes.
According to the (BER Report, new private sector energy generation projects tracked by the OV Embedded Generation Task Team has increased from around 4 000MW in March 2022 to a combined capacity of just over 10000MW.
The 108 projects have an expected fixed investment requirement of more than R200 billion.
Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at BER says although slow, there appears to be progress being made to alleviate loadshedding.
Part of the pessimism is that we've heard from government that things will improve in future, and then those expectations have not been met.Hugo Pienaar, Chief economist - Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University
We are now starting to see a greater amount of private sector green energy projects being registered with the energy regulator, Nersa.Hugo Pienaar, Chief economist - Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University
More of these projects are now likely to come on stream...construction being completed in the next 12-24 months.Hugo Pienaar, Chief economist - Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Reduced loadshedding by 2024? Project Vulindlela might make that possible
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fjw/fjw1601/fjw160100008/50832782-night-cityscape-long-exposure-of-johannesburg-city-lights.jpg
More from Business
Gamers rejoice! Asus ROG Ally gaming device is here and sells for R16k in SA
The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device which allows you to enjoy almost all your PC games on a portable console.Read More
Govt spends over R700k for Digitech website, which cost developers R1k to make
The DigiTech website which was launched on 17 May 2022, is meant to showcase South African innovation.Read More
Zunaid Moti defends Zimbabwe business dealings, amid Amabhungane gagging order
A court ordered the non-profit investigative journalism unit to return thousands of company documents, allegedly linking the Moti Group to improper relationships with Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'
Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) recommends that potential homeowners keep their credit records in tip-top shape.Read More
Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist
The repo rate is the highest's it's been since the 2008 global recession hit the country's economy, currently sitting at 8.25%, while inflation remains high, and the rand continues to struggle.Read More
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall
On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.Read More
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation
A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices.Read More
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO
The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.Read More