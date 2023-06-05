Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Reduced loadshedding by 2024? Project Vulindlela might make that possible

5 June 2023 8:49 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Loadshedding
Stellenbosch University
The Money Show
Bureau for Economic Research
Operation Vulindlela
Hugo Pienaar

Operation Vulindlea is a joint initiative by the Presidency and National Treasury to unlock growth-boosting reforms in South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Hugo Pienaar, Chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University believes private sector power generation projects are vital to breaking away from the reliance on Eskom's power generation.

Operation Vulindlela, which is a joint initiative by the Presidency and National Treasury to unlock growth-boosting reforms might just be spell the beginning of the end of the country's energy woes.

According to the (BER Report, new private sector energy generation projects tracked by the OV Embedded Generation Task Team has increased from around 4 000MW in March 2022 to a combined capacity of just over 10000MW.

© hannesthirion/123rf.com
© hannesthirion/123rf.com

The 108 projects have an expected fixed investment requirement of more than R200 billion.

Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at BER says although slow, there appears to be progress being made to alleviate loadshedding.

Part of the pessimism is that we've heard from government that things will improve in future, and then those expectations have not been met.

Hugo Pienaar, Chief economist - Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University

We are now starting to see a greater amount of private sector green energy projects being registered with the energy regulator, Nersa.

Hugo Pienaar, Chief economist - Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University

More of these projects are now likely to come on stream...construction being completed in the next 12-24 months.

Hugo Pienaar, Chief economist - Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Reduced loadshedding by 2024? Project Vulindlela might make that possible




