



With the domestic football season well and truly wrapped up on the field, silly season is in full swing with rumours around players, coaches and club staff constantly doing the rounds.

On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz have left the club along with 11 players.

Speaking to renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa, Far Post Editor Mthokozisi Dube and iDiskiTimes journalist Lorenz Köhler explained what is going on behind the scenes at the KZN club.

Last year this time there were a number of exits at AmaZulu and I am wondering when you combine those with the players from last season, it's about 20-odd that have left in two seasons, so what’s the plan? Mthokozisi Dube, Far Post Editor

The president has said he won’t disclose who he is talking to but from what we gather, AmaZulu believe he is the man to take the project forward. Mthokozisi Dube, Far Post Editor

In terms of other business to look out for, Junior Mendieta of Stellenbosch has been linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns and as one the most exciting players from last season, it's no surprise that the champions are looking to attain his services.

Köhler believes it would be a good move.

It would be good business for Stellies and fit their model of buying cheap, selling high. They [Stellenbosch] will probably be able to go South America and find another Mendieta. Sundowns are looking to make the squad younger and more hungry as well. You can’t blame them for that and Mendieta would be the ideal addition while the core of that team will obviously stay. Lorenz Köhler, iDiskiTimes Journalist

Watch below for the full interview with Mthokozisi Dube and Lorenz Köhler:

This article first appeared on 947 : Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves