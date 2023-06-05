Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves
With the domestic football season well and truly wrapped up on the field, silly season is in full swing with rumours around players, coaches and club staff constantly doing the rounds.
On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz have left the club along with 11 players.
Speaking to renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa, Far Post Editor Mthokozisi Dube and iDiskiTimes journalist Lorenz Köhler explained what is going on behind the scenes at the KZN club.
Last year this time there were a number of exits at AmaZulu and I am wondering when you combine those with the players from last season, it's about 20-odd that have left in two seasons, so what’s the plan?Mthokozisi Dube, Far Post Editor
The president has said he won’t disclose who he is talking to but from what we gather, AmaZulu believe he is the man to take the project forward.Mthokozisi Dube, Far Post Editor
In terms of other business to look out for, Junior Mendieta of Stellenbosch has been linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns and as one the most exciting players from last season, it's no surprise that the champions are looking to attain his services.
Köhler believes it would be a good move.
It would be good business for Stellies and fit their model of buying cheap, selling high. They [Stellenbosch] will probably be able to go South America and find another Mendieta. Sundowns are looking to make the squad younger and more hungry as well. You can’t blame them for that and Mendieta would be the ideal addition while the core of that team will obviously stay.Lorenz Köhler, iDiskiTimes Journalist
Watch below for the full interview with Mthokozisi Dube and Lorenz Köhler:
This article first appeared on 947 : Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves
More from Sport
Can Manchester City complete an historic treble by winning the Champions League?
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 2-1 win for City at Wembley as Pep Guardiola’s side added the FA Cup to the Premier League title.Read More
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up
The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.Read More
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career
The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range.Read More
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'
The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in Africa.Read More
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro
Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.Read More
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level
Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.Read More
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro
Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League.Read More
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!
This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.Read More