ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies at 59
JOHANNESBURG - Member of Parliament and former Cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died.
The African National Congress (ANC)’s chief whip in Parliament Pemmy Majodina has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the member of Parliament died at the age of 59 on Monday.
She was serving as the chair of the committee on police in Parliament.
The former minister has been embroiled in several controversies throughout her time in office – including her role in a failed nuclear deal and the travelgate saga.
She lost out on becoming the first deputy secretary general of the ANC to Nomvula Mokonyane at the party's 55th elective conference in December 2022.
But she had been nominated for a top six position in the upcoming ANC Women's League conference.
Majodina said while they had very little details – Joemat-Pettersson passed on at her home.
“Yes, it’s confirmed she is no more. I don’t know what happened. But she died in her house. The family is still keeping the matter close to their chests…”
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies at 59
Source : GCIS
More from Politics
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?
The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.Read More
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'
In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.'Read More
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson
She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed.Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.Read More
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO
The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids
Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".Read More
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.Read More
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General
Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across the country, with councils ‘not well equipped and disciplined adequately’ to handle their duties.Read More