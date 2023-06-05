ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies at 59





JOHANNESBURG - Member of Parliament and former Cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s chief whip in Parliament Pemmy Majodina has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the member of Parliament died at the age of 59 on Monday.

She was serving as the chair of the committee on police in Parliament.

The former minister has been embroiled in several controversies throughout her time in office – including her role in a failed nuclear deal and the travelgate saga.

She lost out on becoming the first deputy secretary general of the ANC to Nomvula Mokonyane at the party's 55th elective conference in December 2022.

But she had been nominated for a top six position in the upcoming ANC Women's League conference.

Majodina said while they had very little details – Joemat-Pettersson passed on at her home.

“Yes, it’s confirmed she is no more. I don’t know what happened. But she died in her house. The family is still keeping the matter close to their chests…”

