How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologise for it

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
The Midday Report Express: New JHB Mayor delivers State of City address All the news you need to know. 6 June 2023 2:03 PM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused' As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it. 6 June 2023 1:08 PM
View all Local
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies at 59 In December 2022 during the ANC's elective conference, Tina Joemat-Pettersson went head-to-head with Nomvula Mokonyane for the pos... 5 June 2023 8:07 PM
View all Politics
2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know The time to submit your tax returns is almost here. 6 June 2023 1:03 PM
Premier Alan Winde heads to USA to ramp up trade deals for Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will travel to the US this week in a bid to strengthen an existing economic, trade, and goodwill partnership. 6 June 2023 10:00 AM
Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing' The retailer said that supporting the LGBTQ+ community is 'not up for debate'. 6 June 2023 9:20 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help Dr Michael Mol speaks to Tracey Lange about the psychological impact of bedwetting and how parents can help manage it. 6 June 2023 1:49 PM
[LISTEN] Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner Using protection is not only the right thing to do, but the most responsible, says Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN. 6 June 2023 1:28 PM
Over 27 000 Showmax passwords leaked on illicit website My Broadband reported that a post on a hacker forum claimed to offer over 27 000 Showmax usernames and passwords. 6 June 2023 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta. 6 June 2023 12:53 PM
Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz... 5 June 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy? West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear. 6 June 2023 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally. 6 June 2023 10:11 AM
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years [LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.' 6 June 2023 9:39 AM
View all World
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologise for it

6 June 2023 8:19 AM
by The Conversation

Hip-hop is changing because of more progressive cultural views and greater LGBTQ+ representation.

Article by Matthew Oware, Professor of Sociology at the University of Richmond.

In the 2018 song “Boss Life,” the rapper Offset, part of the multiplatinum-selling rap group Migos, rhymed: “I do not vibe with queers.”

Such casual use of a perceived anti-gay slur is not uncommon in the history of hip-hop.

But the discussion that Offset’s lyrics provoked gave an insight into how the genre is evolving.

Addressing claims of homophobia, the rapper wrote on Instagram: “I didn’t write the line about gay people. … I got love for all people.”

He continued: “To me [by] ‘queer’ I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd.”

I have no reason to question Offset’s sincerity, although other artists have criticized him for the slur.

But as a scholar of hip-hop and social consciousness, what interests me more is that Offset felt the need to reply at all; many of his rap predecessors have not felt the need after similar incidents.

As rap music approaches its 50th anniversary in August, I believe it is increasingly embracing challenges to – and debates about – homophobia.

That is, hip-hop has evolved to the point where anti-gay rhetoric invites condemnation from members of the culture.

It is still present in some rap lyrics – as indeed is true of all genres, from pop to country – but hip-hop is changing because of more progressive cultural views and greater LGBTQ+ representation.

The history of homophobia in rap music

Hip-hop has always been a socially conscious genre – but whereas it has historically challenged racial discrimination, it has slowly evolved on issues related to gender and sexuality.

Arguably one of the most poignant social commentaries on institutional racism at the time, “The Message,” released in 1982 by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, included the anti-gay slur “f in a disparaging context.

Indeed, throughout the 1980s and 1990s, high-profile rap groups such as N.W.A. and artists like DMX similarly used pejorative language against members of the gay and lesbian community.

Perhaps the most famous rapper using homophobic lyrics is Eminem. On “The Marshall Mathers LP,” he rhymed, “Hate fs? The answer’s yes.”

In the aftermath of this controversy, Eminem performed with famous gay singer Elton John at the 2001 Grammys.

Nevertheless, on follow-up albums, he continued to use the slur.

Throughout this controversy, there was only a muted response from the rap community itself.

Advocacy groups such as the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation have long campaigned against the use of such language, lambasting Eminem’s hateful rhetoric and lyrics alluding to violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

And such lyrics have real-world impacts.

Indeed, researchers who studied the link between rap music and resistance among young men of colour to coming out found that it influenced some gay men’s decision to conduct any same-sex practices on the “down low” to avoid revealing their sexuality.

The start of change in rap community

In the latter 2000s, attitudes began to change.

For example, in 2005 Kanye West apologized for his past homophobia and even urged fellow artists to cease using lyrics that degrade the LGBTQ+ community.

“I wanna just come on TV and just tell my rappers, just tell my friends, yo, stop it,” he said in reference to derogatory anti-gay slurs.

In 2012, Jay-Z decried discrimination against gay people and promoted gay marriage.

These individual actions did not end anti-gay expression in rap, but it does, I believe, show progress among those in the hip-hop community.

And others, from Nicki Minaj to Fat Joe, later followed suit as the 2010s progressed.

Furthermore, hip-hop artists and fans have increasingly welcomed what could be described as a queer aesthetic once frowned upon.

Some cisgender male lyricists have appropriated parts of queer culture as part of their acts.

For instance, popular Atlanta rapper Young Thug often cross-dresses, wearing women’s clothing.

In a 2016 MTV interview regarding his wardrobe choice, he stated, “In my world, you can be gangsta with a dress, or you can be gangsta with baggy pants.”

This contrasts with earlier rap. Such attire would be unthinkable in the 1990s when the belief was that “real” men “don’t wear tight clothes,” in the words of New York rappers Thug Slaughter Force.

This idea was rooted in the belief that “hypermasculine” and “macho” straight guys wore loose-fitting clothing.

However, many present-day male rappers wear tight-fitting clothes – a fashion choice once considered “gay” and therefore demeaned in the rap world.

Moreover, such outfits are created by gay fashion designers, a point that Offset acknowledged while defending himself against claims of homophobia.

Out of the closet and onto the mics

Being comfortable with a gay aesthetic is one positive development.

Even more telling, I believe, is the growing number of mainstream LGBTQ+ rappers.

For many years there were no high-profile gay hip-hop artists.

In fact, as late as 2014 Larry King was asking interviewees if they thought there would “ever be … gay rap artists.”

There were, of course, but major record labels at that time rejected signing them.

Over the past decade, there has been a rise in the number of successful gay and lesbian emcees.

Albeit the music of openly gay Lil Nas X is more pop than rap, it has sold over one million copies.

Moreover, he has collaborated with other mainstream lyricists like Nas, Jack Harlow, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion – all cisgender straight emcees.

Lesbian rapper Young M.A. achieved platinum status and works with industry rappers.

Even 50 Cent, no stranger to homophobic lyrics, praised her on Instagram: “Young M.A. the hottest s** out right now. I don’t like a lot of s, but this is Tuff.”

Perhaps the best example of how hip-hop has evolved on issues of sexuality can be seen in the case of Tyler the Creator.

Early in his career, Tyler frequently used anti-gay slurs, such as in the 2011 song “Yonkers” in which he says “I’ll crash that f*ing airplane that that ft n B.o.B. is in.”

But in 2018 he “came out,” revealing his attraction to a man in his music. In the song, “I Ain’t Got Time,” he rhymes “I been kissing white boys since 2004.”

Eminem responded by calling him a homophobic slur but later apologized.

Still room for growth in rap music

In a perfect world there would be no slur to apologize for.

But it does show that hip-hop has evolved to a point at which self-reflection and conversations are taking place on past and present instances of homophobia.

As the genre hits 50, previously marginalized LGBTQ+ voices are beginning to be heard – along with denouncements of homophobia by straight artists.

That’s not to say that anti-gay beliefs don’t persist in the music of some.

In his 2020 song “Pimpin’ Ain’t Eazy,” Kodak Black uses the anti-lesbian slur “d**,” rapping, “Like a d, man, you ncan’t f with me.”

But hip-hop is not alone. Homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of prejudice persist in the United States and across the globe.

And at least for now, rap artists are called on it – increasingly by members of their own community.

This article was published with courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologise for it




6 June 2023 8:19 AM
by The Conversation

FILE: Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan visited all 63 National parks in America. Picture: @grandmajoysroadtrip/Instagram

93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America

6 June 2023 2:34 PM

A 93-year-old American woman has proved you are never too old to embark on an adventure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @svetilo, 123RF

[LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help

6 June 2023 1:49 PM

Dr Michael Mol speaks to Tracey Lange about the psychological impact of bedwetting and how parents can help manage it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

[LISTEN] Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner

6 June 2023 1:28 PM

Using protection is not only the right thing to do, but the most responsible, says Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Over 27 000 Showmax passwords leaked on illicit website

6 June 2023 1:22 PM

My Broadband reported that a post on a hacker forum claimed to offer over 27 000 Showmax usernames and passwords.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Husband GRILLS meat after midnight to satisfy pregnant wife's craving

6 June 2023 11:08 AM

It was funny that she also demanded rain water as part of her cravings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids make Britain’s Got Talent history – here’s the reality of ‘orphanages’ around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'

6 June 2023 9:20 AM

The retailer said that supporting the LGBTQ+ community is 'not up for debate'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pride flag. Photo: Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’

5 June 2023 2:51 PM

Woolworths has finally responded to the backlash of its Pride campaign, and they're choosing peace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?

5 June 2023 2:46 PM

This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Jacob (29) could be facing 20 years in prison for intentionally crashing a plane. Photo: Twitter/PicturesFoIder (screenshot)

YouTuber faces 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views

5 June 2023 1:47 PM

Trevor Jacob is facing 20 years in prison for deliberately crashing a plane and clearing the crash site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

