Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years

6 June 2023 9:39 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Prince Harry
Adam Gilchrist
Cape Talk
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

[LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.'

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending global news including Prince Harry delivering evidence in court as he attempts to 'reform journalism' (skip to 2:52).

Prince Harry wants to reform journalism when it comes to the intrusion of elites by the press.

The royal prince's case is a civil one and runs along with three other cases against tabloid newspaper publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The case centres on claims its tabloids conducted unlawful information-gathering, including voicemail tapping, to obtain stories about Harry and other high-profile figures.

Prince Harry will give evidence in court, a historic moment since the last time a royal did this was in 1890 during his uncle King Edward's (VII) time.

The trial started on Tuesday, but Harry didn't appear in court as he was celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet’s second birthday. He will take the stand on Wednesday (6 June).

The judge had a few not-so-pleasant things to say about Prince Harry's absence. Watch this moment captured by NBC News below.

This case is one of several that Harry has brought against British newspaper groups since stepping down from royal duties in early 2020 and relocating to the United States.

It is also said to be a contributing factor in his wife's mental health struggles.

RELATED: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN ALLEGE 'NEAR CATASTROPHIC CAR CHASE’ WITH PAPARAZZI

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years




