Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending global news including Prince Harry delivering evidence in court as he attempts to 'reform journalism' (skip to 2:52).
Prince Harry wants to reform journalism when it comes to the intrusion of elites by the press.
The royal prince's case is a civil one and runs along with three other cases against tabloid newspaper publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
The case centres on claims its tabloids conducted unlawful information-gathering, including voicemail tapping, to obtain stories about Harry and other high-profile figures.
Prince Harry will give evidence in court, a historic moment since the last time a royal did this was in 1890 during his uncle King Edward's (VII) time.
The trial started on Tuesday, but Harry didn't appear in court as he was celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet’s second birthday. He will take the stand on Wednesday (6 June).
The judge had a few not-so-pleasant things to say about Prince Harry's absence. Watch this moment captured by NBC News below.
This case is one of several that Harry has brought against British newspaper groups since stepping down from royal duties in early 2020 and relocating to the United States.
It is also said to be a contributing factor in his wife's mental health struggles.
RELATED: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN ALLEGE 'NEAR CATASTROPHIC CAR CHASE’ WITH PAPARAZZI
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Prince_Harry_Trooping_the_Colour_cropped.JPG
More from World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally.Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured
Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision.Read More
[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
Local is lekker (and lifesaving)!Read More
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape
‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape.Read More
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings
NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader
One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'.Read More