[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed

Kathleen Folbigg was once dubbed as 'Australia's worst female serial killer', but now she's a pardoned woman after two decades in prison.

Folbigg was jailed for 25 years in 2003 for the murders of three of her children and the manslaughter of her first son.

According to reports, each child died 'suddenly' between 1989 and 1999, however, new evidence suggests that she did not kill her children, instead, they may have passed away naturally because of a genetic mutation.

Folbigg has always maintained her innocence.

"I have forever and I will always think of my children, grieve for my children and have missed them and loved them terribly." #Breaking: Kathleen Folbigg has released an emotional statement following her unconditional pardon and release from prison.



"I am extremely humbled and… pic.twitter.com/lobaAB47Lc ' 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) June 6, 2023

Can you imagine, 20 years in prison for killing your four kids, when you didn't do it. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Essentially, she's out with her name cleared. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

