[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Kathleen Folbigg was once dubbed as 'Australia's worst female serial killer', but now she's a pardoned woman after two decades in prison.
Folbigg was jailed for 25 years in 2003 for the murders of three of her children and the manslaughter of her first son.
According to reports, each child died 'suddenly' between 1989 and 1999, however, new evidence suggests that she did not kill her children, instead, they may have passed away naturally because of a genetic mutation.
Folbigg has always maintained her innocence.
"I have forever and I will always think of my children, grieve for my children and have missed them and loved them terribly." #Breaking: Kathleen Folbigg has released an emotional statement following her unconditional pardon and release from prison.' 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) June 6, 2023
"I am extremely humbled and… pic.twitter.com/lobaAB47Lc
Can you imagine, 20 years in prison for killing your four kids, when you didn't do it.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Essentially, she's out with her name cleared.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
Source : Pexels: RDNE Stock project
