[WATCH] Husband GRILLS meat after midnight to satisfy pregnant wife's craving
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What are the most controversial pregnancy cravings you've heard of?
A husband who started a fire to braai meat to satisfy his pregnant wife's craving is trending.
At around 00:28 he woke up and started the fire to grill meat because his wife wanted a midnight snack.
@mrandmrsphoenix I think we need a meeting with pregnant women in the world, enough is enough.🙄😂 #pregnant #funnyvideos #marriedlife #foryou ♬ original sound - Mr & Mrs Phoenix
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America
A 93-year-old American woman has proved you are never too old to embark on an adventure.Read More
[LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help
Dr Michael Mol speaks to Tracey Lange about the psychological impact of bedwetting and how parents can help manage it.Read More
[LISTEN] Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner
Using protection is not only the right thing to do, but the most responsible, says Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN.Read More
Over 27 000 Showmax passwords leaked on illicit website
My Broadband reported that a post on a hacker forum claimed to offer over 27 000 Showmax usernames and passwords.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'
The retailer said that supporting the LGBTQ+ community is 'not up for debate'.Read More
How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologise for it
Hip-hop is changing because of more progressive cultural views and greater LGBTQ+ representation.Read More
Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’
Woolworths has finally responded to the backlash of its Pride campaign, and they're choosing peace.Read More
What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?
This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means.Read More