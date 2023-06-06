E-Hailing Association: 'There must be a common motive for the ongoing attacks'
Africa Melane speaks with Vhatuka Mbelengwa, E-Hailing Association spokesperson.
Last week three e-hailing vehicles were damaged, and their drivers were attacked.
The e-hailing sector has reportedly opened up cases with the police after the attacks near Maponya Mall.
Mbelengwa says that they do not have all the details of the most recent attack, but says it seems to be the same pattern as the previous ones.
He says it seems to be that transport operators are frustrated with e-hailing vehicles undermining prices.
It is history repeating itself.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Association
He adds that for years they have been trying to have the transport industry regulated to prevent this type of violence but to no avail.
Our cries are going unheard. Government is very unresponsive, and the problem continues to persist.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Association
He says what they would be calling for is a price-determining instrument in order to ensure e-hailing does not directly compete with the prices of taxis.
Mbelengwa says that they do not believe these attacks are coming as an instruction from any official organisation.
He says that part of the problem is that the e-hailing apps are not built safely, and drivers will arrive at a point to pick up someone requesting a ride, only to be attacked.
When this does happen, he says that the e-hailing companies are not able to trace who put out the request in order to give that information to the police.
At some point we need to be able to identify who these people are and what their motive is.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Association
This cannot be an ongoing national problem without there being a common motive.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Association
Listen to the interview above for more.
