Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships

6 June 2023 12:53 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Nicole Coopoosamy
world powerlifting championships

Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to 29-year-old Cape Town-born, Nicole Coopoosamy who will be representing South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.

Listen to how she got here below.

If you're wondering, what's powerlifting? It's not weightlifting.

Coopoosamy says it's a "strength-based sport that's growing in South Africa but is huge internationally."

The sport is judged in three positions:

1) Three lifts in the barbell squat

2) Three lifts in the bench press

3) Three lifts in the deadlifts

Coopoosamy started getting into powerlifting two years ago as a means to lose weight after gaining some during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coopoosamy says she worked as a personal trainer in a gym, so when powerlifting was recommended to her by her trainer, she went for it (and soared).

The powerlifting champ also mentions that her participation in powerlifting has not only become about getting healthier but also about becoming physically and mentally strong.

Image source: CapeTalk's social media engagement team
Image source: CapeTalk's social media engagement team

Coopoosamy competes in the under 76 kilograms and open categories - the latter includes competing against everyone.

So far, she's competed at provincial and national levels, shattering records - that's why she's heading to the championships.

What's the powerlifter's secret to success?

Coopoosamy says it takes two to four hours of training - five days a week.

She also has two coaches; one for physical fitness and another for nutrition who both help her get 'to optimal performance level.'

The powerlifter also says that she trains mentally through visualising and reading books that promote positive thinking.

Here's to bringing home that championship win!!!


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships




