Warm up the Alexandra community with the Rays of Hope organisation





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Rays of Hope Business Development Lead, Tracey Peppler, about its Warm-Up Alex campaign.

The Rays of Hope community organisation needs your help as it kicks off its 2023 Warm-Up Alex campaign.

It calls on the community to donate their pre-loved warm clothing, blankets and even non-perishable food times which will go a long way in keeping people warm and their bellies filled this winter.

[The campaign] is aimed at the broader Alexandra community… providing them with warmth to reduce their reliance on other heating mechanisms which very often leads to fires. Tracey Peppler, Business Development Lead – Rays of Hope

Five ways you can assist the Rays of Hope Warm-Up Alex campaign

1) Part ways with your pre-loved winter gear that you no longer need – give your wardrobe a quick scan for winter clothing you haven’t worn in a long while, someone else can use it.

2) Donate old blankets – whether they have a little stain or you’ve simply forgotten about them, your old blankets, comforters and duvets can go a long way to keeping someone warm.

3) Ask your company to get involved – ask colleagues to bring an old warm item to donate or get your employer to consider sponsoring a winter warmth hamper of R400.

4) Keep an eye on supermarket specials – look out for specials on non-perishable items, you can start a food hamper collection with your family and friends.

5) Start a knitting or crochet club – don’t have anything to donate? Considering roping in your friends and family to start a knitting group to create items like mittens, hats, scarves or blankets that you can donate.

Drop off any donation items at any of the two Rays of Hope offices

Sandton – Rosebank Union Church, corner of William Nicol Drive and St Andrews Road, Hurlingham

Alexandra – 2 Lupin Avenue, Marlboro Gardens

If you would like to give a monetary donation, visit the Rays of Hope website here for donation details.

Scroll above to listen to the interview.