Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?
Africa Melane is joined by Corruption Watch's Kavisha Pillay to talk about the Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry.
Parliament's search for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's successor has officially begun.
Mkhwebane’s term is set to end on October 14, but it's currently the subject of a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness for office.
The role of the Public Protector is to support and strengthen constitutional democracy, so what measures can be taken to ensure that Mkhwebane’s successor is the right person for the job?
Africa Melane poses the question to Corruption Watch's Kavisha Pillay.
The issue we identified [at the time of Mkhwebane’s appointment] was there was a lot of political influence in the appointment of individuals who are meant to be independent.Kavisha Pillay, Stakeholder Relations Head at Campaigns - Corruption Watch
We need to ensure this process is focused on the merits of a candidate and not which candidate is going to be able to protect a certain political interest.Kavisha Pillay, Stakeholder Relations Head at Campaigns - Corruption Watch
What we want to see this time around is a high level of transparency.Kavisha Pillay, Stakeholder Relations Head at Campaigns - Corruption Watch
You're going beyond just testing the skills, also the ethics and integrity of the individualKavisha Pillay, Stakeholder Relations Head at Campaigns - Corruption Watch
Click above to listen to the full interview.
RELATED: Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee
