2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know





The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced the official date for the commencement of the 2023 tax season for individuals.

According to the SARS website, tax season will start on 7 July 2023 and a closing date has not yet been announced with the website indicating that more information would follow.

SARS has indicated that in preparation for tax season, the group will pre-populate some returns with information, although the details may not be comprehensive until Filing Season is officially opened to the public.

Just like last year, those with less complex tax affairs are expected to have their returns automatically assessed just as in previous years. Auto-assessments have proven to be very successful in handling tax returns since they were implemented in the 2022 tax year.

How auto-assessments work

• It applies only to individual taxpayers who are non-provisional taxpayers, who usually are formally employed.

• SARS will send an SMS and/or e-mail to the taxpayer to inform him/her of the auto-assessment.

• In the case where a refund is due to the taxpayer it is to be paid within 72 business hours. If there are amounts due to SARS they are to be paid by the due date stipulated on the assessment.

• If the taxpayer is satisfied with the auto assessment, nothing further is required from the taxpayer.

• In the event that the taxpayer is not satisfied with the assessment outcomes or is of the view that there is missing and/or inaccurate information, he/she must submit a revised tax return to SARS within 40 business days from the date of the auto-assessment notification.

Taxpayers are urged by SARS to make use of electronic channels like SARS eFiling and of the SARS MobiApp which can be downloaded to a phone or tablet to handle their tax filing matters.

Alternatively, taxpayers can make an appointment with SARS on the SARS website, send an SMS to request a booking or call the SARS Contact Centre on 0800 00 7277 and select option 0 (zero). A SARS official will book the appointment on their behalf.

For more information click here.

