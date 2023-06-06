Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'

6 June 2023 1:08 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
Load shedding
Electricity crisis
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it.

John Maytham speaks with News 24 Journalist, Carol Paton.

The electricity crisis is one of the biggest issues that the country is facing at the moment.

However, trying to understand who has what powers to address it between the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe and the Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, can be confusing.

Carol Paton penned an article where she says the real loser in the struggle between the two ministers is the rest of the country.

She says that what the powers of Ramakgopa are, and the line between Mantashe and Ramakgopa’s powers have not been clearly explained.

She adds that one problem with the dynamic is that if Ramakgopa for example decides we need a certain number of megawatts of emergency power, he cannot run the procurement process as that is Mantashe’s power.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

Even the ministers themselves seem to be confused about who gets what power.

Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24

It is a really crazy situation where you have a new minister appointed who gets no powers for two months, then gets powers and we are all just confused about what those powers are.

Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24

This is no way to run a country.

Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'




Tags:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
