[LISTEN] Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner





Clement Manyathela interviews Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

Disclosing a positive HIV diagnosis to anyone, even an expert, can be daunting.

But learning how to be open about it, with not only your partner but yourself may require a lot of patience and vulnerability, but the reward will be greater.

If your partner has disclosed their status to you, the responsible thing to do is to ensure that necessary safety measures are put in place to ensure that the chance of transmission is low.

Zenda recommends using pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medicine taken to prevent getting HIV.

Additionally, making use of the 'barrier method' i.e. condoms will add an extra layer of protection.

It's important to consult a professional before taking any medication.

Even if your partner is on treatment and they are virally suppressed, it is still important [to be protected]. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

It's not only the right thing, it's the responsible thing to do. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

