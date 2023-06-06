[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show





After Trevor Noah's departure from 'The Daily Show', the comedian has been focusing on his comedy career, with a 28-city stand-up 'Off the Record World Tour' that started in January.

His recent show in Santa Barbara included a visit from media mogul - Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey shared her love for the comedian on her Instagram, expressing her amazement at Noah's on-stage 'brilliance.'

Of course, Noah reciprocated this social media love because he's a Mzansi man with manners.

A humble Noah thanked Oprah and everyone else for their support in his post with the retired media mogul.

If you didn't know, Trevor Noah brings his show to Mzansi between 31 August and 15 September, performing 12 shows as part of 'Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa'.

Here's to our favourite export still doing the things!!!

