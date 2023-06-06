Over 27 000 Showmax passwords leaked on illicit website
Showmax confirms that 27 000 of its logins were recently leaked on an illicit website.
The popular local streaming service made the announcement following an investigation by its cybersecurity team.
Customers emails and passwords were compromised, while financial information remains secure.
“The affected data is no longer available online, and all impacted customers have been notified and advised to reset their passwords,” Showmax said.
My Broadband reported that it discovered a hacker forum post which claimed to offer over 27 000 Showmax usernames and passwords.
It is the same forum which hosted JD Group’s recent data breach.
Showmax owners, MultiChoice, did not provide any information on how the data was obtained but said the ‘appropriate measures’ were taken to secure users’ information.
Affected customers were immediately logged out of their accounts and prompted to reset their passwords.
This article first appeared on 947 : Over 27 000 Showmax passwords leaked on illicit website
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
