



CAPE TOWN - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) believes a complete electricity grid collapse is "unlikely but not impossible" and it has a contingency plan for such an eventuality.

It said this would include shutting down the markets.

The central bank on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on finance on its latest financial sustainability review.

The bi-annual assessment aims to identify and mitigate risks that could affect the domestic financial sector.

The reserve bank said higher stages of load shedding, combined with unscheduled breakdowns, impeded the domestic financial system’s ability to keep performing as it should.

Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago said although unlikely, the risk of a complete electricity grid failure seemed to be growing.

“It is unlikely but not impossible that this could take place and we had to take steps to prepare for such.”

His deputy Kuben Naidoo said the governor would invoke special powers should there be a complete power blackout.

“The governor has the power to declare a bank holiday to close markets in an orderly manner and re-open them at a particular stage.”

Naidoo said contingency plans were also in place to ensure the banking payment system was able to run for period beyond complete electricity failure.

This article first appeared on EWN : A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb