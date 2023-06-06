93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America
Pippa Hudson speaks with Grandma Joy Ryan and Brad Ryan.
Grandma Joy and her Grandson Brad undertook an adventure to visit all 63 United States National Parks, and she is officially the oldest person to ever do so at the age of 93.
She has travelled alongside her 41-year-old grandson Brad Ryan, a vet from Ohio.
Before Brad had proposed this trip, grandma Joy had hardly done any travelling outside of her hometown of Duncan Falls in Ohio.
Brad says that they were very close when he was a child, but they had spent many years apart not really speaking.
After seeing her at his sister’s wedding in 2008 he reached out to her, and they began hiking together in their local state park.
She told me that she wished she had seen more of the great outdoors in her life, and I made sure that one day we were going to at least see one mountain.Brad Ryan, Joy's grandson
From making the decision to go and see the mountains together, Brad says he realised how much life and vitality his grandmother still had in her and they decided to visit all the national parks.
I thought he was crazy, but I thought well let’s go ahead and give it a try.Joy Ryan, 93-year-old grandmother
This turned into a seven-and-a-half-year adventure which just recently finished, where the two camped, white water rafted and were even charged by a moose.
She slept in a tent for the first time at age 85.Brad Ryan, Joy's grandson
Joy says when they reached the final park, she was overjoyed that they had reached their goal.
If I could have, I would have jumped in the air and clicked my heels.Joy Ryan, 93-year-old grandmother
Everybody was so happy for us, and everybody cheered and clapped. It was a wonderful experience, and I will never forget it.Joy Ryan, 93-year-old grandmother
While the pair has conquered all the parks of America, they are not done seeing the world just yet and they are heading to Kenya in July.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America
