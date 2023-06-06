Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40%





- The Premier Group has posted stellar results for the year ended 31 March 2023

- Premier owns brands like Blue Ribbon and Snowflake

In spite of South Africa's loadshedding and other woes, the Premier Group has reported a huge boost in profits for the year to end-March 2023.

The Group includes Blue Ribbon bread and Snowflake flour among its products.

@ nokblacksheep/123rf.com

Premier posted a 23.4% year-on-year increase in revenue, to R17.9 billion.

Operating profit, adjusted in the prior year for the impairment loss of R130 million, jumped by 28.2% to R1.3 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) were up 90.7% to 630 cents, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 39.8% to 634 cents.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of the Premier Group, Kobus Gertenbach.

He asks to what extent Premier has had to pass on inflationary costs to consumers.

It's quite easy to see from the results, says Gertenbach, that even though the Group's revenue has increased substantially, the improvement in profitability has really come from an efficiency drive from "a lot of cost savings".

Certainly we've seen an incredibly high inflationary environment in the last year where raw material costs of grains especially, maize and wheat being the main grains we produce our products from, have increased in price quite significantly... Kobus Gertenbach, CEO - Premier Group

From our perspective, our margins have gone slightly backwards even during this time, so we don't feel from our side that we have in any way whatsoever been irresponsible in terms of passing on some of the costs in our product categories. Kobus Gertenbach, CEO - Premier Group

Highlighting one chief example of Premier's cost saving measures, Gertenbach says the past financial year presented a big opportunity to reduce the cost of the Group's merchandising structure.

We had a sub-optimal structure for the last few years and we managed to actually join the structure with a few other large FMCG players with Pack n Stack... That in itself has delivered about R75 million worth of cost savings for us. Kobus Gertenbach, CEO - Premier Group

These are the guys that pack the products on the shelves of the major retailers on a daily basis, so it's quite an important part of our business... I think we've managed to get quite a good deal from joining a much more larger-scale structure. Kobus Gertenbach, CEO - Premier Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40%