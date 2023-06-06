SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS
JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department has noted a significant decline in South Africa's water quality.
About 50% of water services sampled by the department showed poor microbiological water quality.
On Tuesday, the department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the country
[Photos] @DWS_RSA briefs media on Blue, Green and No Drop Watch reports, a regulatory tool and incentive based programme to improve municipal drinking water quality#WaterQualityReport pic.twitter.com/d8BCAun2dx' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 6, 2023
The Director-General in the department, Dr Sean Philips, said only 151 water sources were sampled in this regard.
He added that the general decline trend in water quality was very concerning.
“This watch report that we [are] releasing today indicates that the drinking water produced from some municipal water systems during the 2021/22 municipal financial year did not meet the South African 241 standard and could on occasion pose a potential health risk, the report does not provide an indication of the current eater status in municipalities.”
