The Aubrey Masango Show
How you as a parent can best support your child during exam season

6 June 2023 3:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Parenting
Studying
exams

Exam season can be a challenging time, not only for students but also their parents who want to help.

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks with Dr Linda Meyer, Managing director at IIE Rosebank College.

Most parents will want to support their children in any way they can during exam time.

However, it can be difficult to do this in the right way.

Meyer says that the first thing parents should do is ensure they manage their expectations and emotions around their child when it comes to exams.

She adds that it is important for parents to let their children feel comfortable and know that it is not the outcome of the exams that is important, but rather that they are trying their absolute best.

Parents must be very mindful that their psychological demeanor around their children [can have] detrimental effects on the children.

Dr Linda Meyer, Managing Director - IIE Rosebank College

In addition to this, she says you can help your child by making consistent and structured study environments for them to work in.

She says that exam periods can be significantly less stressful if the child starts studying over a long period rather than trying to rush studying close to when the exam starts.

Routine is the most important thing in terms of study skills.

Dr Linda Meyer, Managing Director - IIE Rosebank College

She advises downloading mock exams for your child so they can become familiar with the testing style and practice.

They are freely available on the Department of Basic Education's website.

Dr Linda Meyer, Managing Director - IIE Rosebank College
© zinkevych/123rf.com
© zinkevych/123rf.com

Being there to support your child, both to test them and give them space to discuss what they might be struggling with, can also help take some of the pressure off during this difficult time.

Meyer also recommends limiting your child’s screen time to help them focus and stick with their schedule.

A child, especially a young child, also has a limited attention span and will need some breaks in their schedule to help them make the most of their study period.

Exams can be a stressful time, but if a student feels supported without additional pressure from their parent, it can make this period easier for everyone.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How you as a parent can best support your child during exam season




