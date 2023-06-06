Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'





John Maytham speaks with Hennie van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

In December last year a Russian vessel docked in Simon’s Town.

Since then, South Africa has been accused of supplying arms and ammunition to Russia through this ship.

Van Vuuren wrote an article where he expressed his concerns over the decision to hide the findings of the Lady R inquiry.

Open Secrets has challenged the South African government to make the details of what happened with this ship public.

The public will be none the wiser about what has been loaded onto the Lady R and that speaks directly against public interest. Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets

He adds that there have been previous commissions of inquiry into the moving of arms, and a precedent for openness has been set.

He says that this matter has had a serious impact on economic stability in our country and is a matter of public interest, and thus keeping it secret is something that a judge involved with the inquiry should be wary of.

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

I think an independent minded judge, in this environment, should be very cautious to participate in a process that could well be a sham [or] could be a political cover up. Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets

