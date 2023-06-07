Streaming issues? Report here
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it

7 June 2023 8:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
NHI
National Health Insurance
Nicholas Crisp

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.

Thabo Mdluli speaks with Dr Nicholas Crisp, Health Department Deputy Director-General.

The NHI Bill has been put forward as a way to address inequalities in our medical system.

However, many have expressed concern and skepticism about if it will work.

Crisp says those against the bill are mostly people with access to private healthcare, and there are many more people that have to make do with the public healthcare system.

Any change is threatening, and we are not surprised, but we need change because we cannot continue where so many people do not have access to healthcare.

Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Health Department

One of the concerns that people have is that they do not trust the government to manage the funds that will be pooled together for healthcare.

Crisp, however, argues that there are parts of government that do handle huge sums of money well.

© scukrov/123rf.com
© scukrov/123rf.com

Not all is bad because we are very irritated with Eskom and Transnet. There are parts of government that work very efficiently and have got good audit reports. So, I think that there is a lot of scaremongering that is going on.

Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Health Department

Listen to the interview for more.




