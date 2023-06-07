The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders
Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating
In recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike but the university is struggling to get a grip on various issues related to cheating.Read More
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves
Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.Read More
SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'
The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret.Read More
SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS
On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the countryRead More
A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb
In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.Read More
The Midday Report Express: New JHB Mayor delivers State of City address
All the news you need to know.Read More
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?
The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.Read More
Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'
As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it.Read More