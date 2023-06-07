Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating In recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike but the univers... 7 June 2023 6:21 AM
The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton. 7 June 2023 5:32 AM
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.... 6 June 2023 7:55 PM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40% Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Kobus Gertenbach after the Premier Group posts stellar results for the year ended 31 March. 6 June 2023 8:38 PM
SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1 Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 6 June 2023 7:05 PM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 7 June 2023 6:39 AM
How you as a parent can best support your child during exam season Exam season can be a challenging time, not only for students but also their parents who want to help. 6 June 2023 3:50 PM
93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America A 93-year-old American woman has proved you are never too old to embark on an adventure. 6 June 2023 2:34 PM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta. 6 June 2023 12:53 PM
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy? West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear. 6 June 2023 9:08 AM
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally. 6 June 2023 10:11 AM
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years [LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.' 6 June 2023 9:39 AM
South Africa's role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. 5 June 2023 10:49 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders

7 June 2023 5:32 AM
by Eyewitness News
SA Economy
GDP
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa
Unisa

The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.

This article first appeared on EWN : The day that was: SA's economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa's dodgy leaders




SA Economy
GDP
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa
Unisa

FILE: Students outside Unisa's Sunnyside campus. Picture: Eyewitness News

Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

7 June 2023 6:21 AM

In recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike but the university is struggling to get a grip on various issues related to cheating.

@ JanPietruszk/123rf.com

Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves

6 June 2023 7:55 PM

Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.

© viewapart/123rf.com

SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1

6 June 2023 7:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'

6 June 2023 4:44 PM

The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret.

The department released the interim blue, green and no drop reports which is an assessment of the state of water provision in the country. Picture: South African Government @GovernmentZA

SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS

6 June 2023 3:44 PM

On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the country

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP

A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb

6 June 2023 2:29 PM

In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: New JHB Mayor delivers State of City address

6 June 2023 2:03 PM

All the news you need to know.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?

6 June 2023 1:36 PM

The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'

6 June 2023 1:08 PM

As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it.

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know

6 June 2023 1:03 PM

The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.

Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

Local

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Lifestyle

The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders

Local

EWN Highlights

WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions

7 June 2023 11:38 AM

Civil society group Open Secrets wants govt to publicise report on 'Lady R'

7 June 2023 11:15 AM

Decline in SA's water quality could see cholera spread further, says DWS

7 June 2023 11:07 AM

