Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating In recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike but the univers... 7 June 2023 6:21 AM
The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton. 7 June 2023 5:32 AM
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.... 6 June 2023 7:55 PM
View all Local
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
View all Politics
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40% Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Kobus Gertenbach after the Premier Group posts stellar results for the year ended 31 March. 6 June 2023 8:38 PM
SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1 Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 6 June 2023 7:05 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 7 June 2023 6:39 AM
How you as a parent can best support your child during exam season Exam season can be a challenging time, not only for students but also their parents who want to help. 6 June 2023 3:50 PM
93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America A 93-year-old American woman has proved you are never too old to embark on an adventure. 6 June 2023 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta. 6 June 2023 12:53 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy? West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear. 6 June 2023 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally. 6 June 2023 10:11 AM
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years [LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.' 6 June 2023 9:39 AM
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. 5 June 2023 10:49 AM
View all World
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

7 June 2023 6:21 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Unisa
Exam cheating
online exams

In recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike but the university is struggling to get a grip on various issues related to cheating.

JOHANNESBURG - A tutor who admits to helping students from the University of South Africa (Unisa) cheat, says they’re turning to people like him out of desperation.

The biggest university in the country and on the continent, Unisa is struggling to get a grip on various issues related to cheating.

Last year, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande commissioned Professor Themba Mosiato to conduct an independent investigation into Unisa’s affair. And in the report, which was released last month, Mosiato recommended it be placed under full administration. Alongside the raft of governance issues the scathing report lays bare, were various issues related to cheating, including concerns around an increase in academic fraud, unreliable proctoring systems and student data being leaked to spammers offering dodgy services including exam “guidance”.

READ MORE:

• Unisa suspends registrar over misconduct, policy breaches

• Unisa management failed in executing its mandate, report finds

According to the report, in recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike.

"The latest figures of student disciplinary statistics, provided to me on 6 December 2022 is a total of 10,954 cases of academic misconduct for the 2022 examination period. The report explains: The increase in disciplinary cases is caused by students enlisting the help of third parties to complete examinations, assignments, or any coursework. Students are paying for services to complete an exam or assignment."

It’s not known how many of these cases have been proved and there are concerns around the reliability of the proctoring tools used for online exams.

But to what extent people are taking advantage aside, Emma (not her real name), who’s in her second year of studying a Bachelor of Arts degree but asked that her identity be withheld, says online exams have made it easier to cheat.

"I wish I could say they haven’t because it is a lot easier to study online. But there are a lot more ways to get creative if you do need to get through easily, if you need to cheat essentially," she said.

Tutor Jake, meanwhile, who spoke on condition of anonymity, admits to doing students’ assignments "with" them.

"They do the assignment and then they come to class and then we do it together. We do the corrections and whatever and when the student submits the assignment, already it’s okay. The chances of that person passing the assignment is very high," he said, adding that when students are in a crunch, they also sometimes skip trying it themselves the first time around.

He acknowledges it’s wrong but says at one stage he had 150 to 200 clients, paying at least R300 each, a semester; and that the demand’s created by desperate students, who, at Unisa specifically, he adds don’t get enough support,

Professor Wayne Hugo of the University of KwaZulu Natal’s School of Education said while it’s not a justification, this is an issue with distance learning.

"When students are getting their tutors and paying a little money, or not, to get them to help write their assignments that's partly got to do with the fact that they’re doing it by distance and the support systems in distance learning aren't as strong," he said.

With more and more universities around the country making the move to online assessments now, Jake says this trend isn’t limited to Unisa.

And Hugo agrees.

"The explosion in these kinds of factory shops where people who know the curriculum or know the subject stuff or the answers are producing stuff for students, it’s happening all the way from first year to doctorate level across the country," he said.

There are also concerns around a data leak at Unisa that has seen student information finding its way to spammers peddling exam "guidance" and other suspicious services over text for years now.

Eyewitness News responded to one of these texts and received automated responses explaining how, for between R600 and R1,800, the answers to the exam could be WhatsApped to us and providing details on how to get around the proctoring. Whether the person on the other end would have made good on the offer, is unknown.

The independent report released last month shows the university’s been aware of this data leak for at least "some time" but has failed to address it.

And it highlights that in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act, Unisa risks "significant financial penalties" from the Information Regulator.

Emma says she’s received around 40 of these texts since she started studying last year, adding it makes her highly uncomfortable against the backdrop of the other information Unisa holds on her.

"They have my ID number, my home address. They have all this information. And I'm really not comfortable that this information is just floating around and apparently is easily accessible," she said,

"It’s been incredibly frustrating and it just feels such a violation … I don’t feel valued in the university and that's why this is so angering for me."

Jake, meanwhile, says he’s tried to figure out how this information is leaked but can’t.

"I think it’s a highly discreet area, whoever gets them … People who get the database, I would like to believe they keep it highly confidential. Why? Because they don’t want competition. If it’s me who is sending the messages, I will not give it to anyone," he said.

"Automatically, when a person has a database like that one it’s instant cash because obviously, people are going to call you … So it will be very easy considering Unisa has got thousands of students."

Unisa did not respond to questions around the report but says it’s confident in the measures it’s taken to identify a growing number of cheats.

"The university has taken proactive measures and continues to use proctoring tools such as the Invigilator App, Moodle, IRIS and Turnitin to secure academic integrity. These tools serve the purpose of authenticating identities and identifying any suspicious behaviour that may compromise the credibility of students’ responses during examinations," it said.

"While this concerning behaviour is evidence of a general moral decay in society, the university’s Disciplinary Office remains successful with its endeavours of protecting academic integrity through the harsh sanctions provided to students who have been identified. Over 95% of students who have sat for their disciplinary proceedings have been found guilty of academic misconduct."

It also says it "does communicate with its students via the student portal and uses such to alert students about scams and related fraudulent messages" and further that “these messages are sent to the investigations teams within Unisa and the SAPS. The University has taken legal action against perpetrators to refrain from purporting to be doing business on behalf of the university. Further legal action is underway. The University has ICT controls in place to address this issue including, blocking some of the spam messages from landing on students or staff mailboxes."


This article first appeared on EWN : Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating




7 June 2023 6:21 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Unisa
Exam cheating
online exams

More from Local

The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders

7 June 2023 5:32 AM

The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ JanPietruszk/123rf.com

Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves

6 June 2023 7:55 PM

Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© viewapart/123rf.com

SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1

6 June 2023 7:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'

6 June 2023 4:44 PM

The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The department released the interim blue, green and no drop reports which is an assessment of the state of water provision in the country. Picture: South African Government @GovernmentZA

SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS

6 June 2023 3:44 PM

On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the country

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP

A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb

6 June 2023 2:29 PM

In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: New JHB Mayor delivers State of City address

6 June 2023 2:03 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?

6 June 2023 1:36 PM

The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'

6 June 2023 1:08 PM

As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know

6 June 2023 1:03 PM

The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

Local

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Lifestyle

The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders

Local

EWN Highlights

WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions

7 June 2023 11:38 AM

Civil society group Open Secrets wants govt to publicise report on 'Lady R'

7 June 2023 11:15 AM

Decline in SA's water quality could see cholera spread further, says DWS

7 June 2023 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA