PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 09, 15, 38, 44 PB: 12
PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 25, 27, 34 PB: 18
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 06/06/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 6, 2023
#PowerBall: 03, 09, 15, 38, 44#PowerBall: 12#PowerBallPLUS: 06, 12, 25, 27, 34#PowerBall: 18 pic.twitter.com/XhF0TSEKMC
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 06/06/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 6, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/nsds5od8jb
