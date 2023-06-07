Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Opinion
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns

7 June 2023 9:37 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
war crimes
War in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water.

Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

A state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine after 80 towns and villages have been left underwater following the destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovka.

Thousands of people have evacuated as water levels rose to more than 11 metres.

While it's not yet confirmed what caused the breach in the dam in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of deliberately blowing it up.

Russia, who completely controls the dam, denies having destroyed it, instead blaming Ukraine.

RELATED: (PICTURES) Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives

Who's most affected? Maybe that's a clue as to who blew it up. In fact, it's not.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The EU, NATO, the UK, and the US are absolutely pointing the finger at Moscow for this.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns




