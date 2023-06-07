



If you're an America's Got Talent fan, you'll know that the show is a rollercoaster of laughter, anticipation, and teary moments.

The latter filled the air after contestant Putri Ariani's audition.

Ariani is a 17-year-old Muslim Indonesian woman who is also blind.

Her audition marks her first time in America; her excitement was palpable.

Upon taking the stage with her father assisting her, Ariani said that her biggest challenge is that "people see her as a blind person, not a musician".

Ariani went on to describe her dream, which is to be a Grammy award-winning singer, attend the prestigious Julliard School, and win America's Got Talent.

And she might be on her way to doing all the above as her audition got all the judges (yes, Simon Cowell too) emotional.

Watch it below (you'll need some tissues for this one):

After singing an original song, Simon Cowell got up on stage to ask Ariani to sing another.

She went on to sing Elton John's, 'Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word'.

SHE KILLED IT and received a standing ovation from everyone in the room.

Ariani also cried in 'disbelief' after rendering such as incredible audition.

A lot of people don't believe in angels... but I think one just landed on our stage. You're a superstar! Howie Mandel, Judge - America's Got Talent

But it was Simon Cowell's response that gets you right in the tear ducts.

After confirming where Ariani wanted to go to school (the prestigious Julliard), he stood up and slammed the golden buzzer, giving Ariani a secured spot in this season's final while uttering, 'Hopefully, this will help'.

You have an amazing, distinctive voice and you have a glow about you. You're one of the best singers we've had on our show. She's brilliant. Simon Cowell, Judge - America's Got Talent

What a moment!

Here's to Ariani's dreams coming true!!!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent