1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule' Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice. 7 June 2023 12:07 PM
[WATCH] Father shares SAFETY measure to prevent a car accident at home A parent can never recover from accidentally driving over their child. 7 June 2023 11:05 AM
[LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes Waldo Marcus, Head of Marketing at TPN Credit Bureau speaks about a study showing a downward trend in home ownership. 7 June 2023 11:00 AM
View all Local
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves. 7 June 2023 11:36 AM
iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17 Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17. 7 June 2023 10:50 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 7 June 2023 6:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'. 7 June 2023 10:19 AM
Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy. 7 June 2023 8:33 AM
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water. 7 June 2023 9:37 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all World
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms

7 June 2023 10:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Diabetes

As part of Men’s Health Month this June, Dr Elmo Pretorius talks about identifying diabetes symptoms in men.

Africa Melane speaks to Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr Elmo Pretorius about recognising diabetes symptoms in men.

While diabetes is overall prevalent in South Africa, men are much more prone to diabetes than women – at an earlier age too.

One in nine men have diabetes in SA and half of these men don’t even know they have it, Pretorius says.

This is mainly due to the ‘boep’ (belly fat) that men develop.

The fat around the gut releases different hormones, sending signals to the liver that there is essentially a problem storing food in your belly.

The liver then makes your insulin resistant, the insulin that is there to protect you against the effects of high glucose, you become resistant to. Your glucose goes up and you develop diabetes.

Dr Elmo Pretorius, Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist

He adds that if diabetes is caught early enough, the effects can be ‘reversed’.

But how can you identify symptoms?

· Tiredness, feeling lethargic

· Persistent urinating

· Changes in your vision (blurry)

· In severe cases, weight loss

While the drugs are there to help, the ultimate fix comes from lifestyle changes [for stages 1 and 2 diabetes].

Dr Elmo Pretorius, Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist

Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : 1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms




7 June 2023 10:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Diabetes

More from Health & Fitness

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?

26 May 2023 12:05 PM

There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studios

THIS is why you shouldn’t wrap your food in aluminium foil before cooking it

24 May 2023 10:22 AM

Research by Ghada Bassioni of Ain Shams University reveals that foil will leach into your meal and could be bad for your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tvirbickis/123rf

Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO

23 May 2023 12:54 PM

The health benefits (if any) of artificial sweeteners have been a long talked about controversy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why skipping meals doesn't = losing weight

23 May 2023 10:09 AM

Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter

17 May 2023 11:47 AM

Vanessa Ascencao - a Nutritional Consultant talks about why it’s important to adjust your sleep patterns seasonally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May

17 May 2023 10:34 AM

It's World Hypertension Day! Here's how you can be more aware of this 'silent killer', starting with a free blood pressure test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: koldunov / 123rf

How to prepare your immune system for winter

16 May 2023 2:53 PM

Strengthen your immune system this winter with these helpful tips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent

Entertainment

Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan

Local

Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

Local

EWN Highlights

Top cop Masemola unable to explain Hawks investigator's no-show at Scopa meeting

7 June 2023 3:40 PM

R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder

7 June 2023 3:20 PM

Peace talks set to resume between transport officials after e-hailing attacks

7 June 2023 2:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA