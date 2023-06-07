Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone'





Bongani Bingwa interviews International correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:25).

Former UFO analyst David Grusch has put all conspiracies to bed, after confirming that the US has knowledge of alien technology.

According to reports, he gave Congress classified information about 'deeply covert programmes' that retrieved intact and partially intact 'craft of non-human origin'.

Grusch alleges that the information has been 'illegally' withheld from Congress.

According to reports, these claims have been backed by both former and active intelligence officials.

Jonathan Grey, a generational officer of the United States Intelligence Community told reporters that 'the non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone.'

Never mind flying saucers, whistleblower David Grusch says we have "dead pilots" of alien craft.



Unfortunately, he's not seen them or any photos of them, the craft, or the technology. But nonetheless, he assures us it is true.



Gonna need some details here. pic.twitter.com/LazYMD2QWK ' Mick West (@MickWest) June 5, 2023

David Grusch... the most credible yet to have talked about this. He's not some nutter. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

