[WATCH] Father shares SAFETY measure to prevent a car accident at home
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Have you taken any steps to prevent tragedy with your children?
In a garage, a father taught his daughter how to prevent being hit by a car.
She has been taught not to run into the garage when the car starts.
Twitter user @BonisileM shows how his daughter runs away when his car starts in the garage as a safety precaution.
My training has worked 🙏🏾 A big fear of mine is driving over her accidentally so I take the necessary precautions… but she has also been trained to not come into the garage when a car is on and to run when she hears one start.' Bonisile M. (Positivity) (@Bonisile_RMS) June 5, 2023
I don’t know how we’ll do this with electric cars. pic.twitter.com/qsyQwTwf9k
