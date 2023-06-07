Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan
JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has set aside former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of State advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.
Last September, Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for private prosecution.
He claimed they breached the NPA Act when the State "leaked" a doctor’s note to Maughan, which was filed with the court as part of Zuma's corruption trial.
They subsequently challenged the summonses, though, and were successful, with the order handed down on Wednesday morning.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
