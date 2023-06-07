iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule' Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice. 7 June 2023 12:07 PM
[WATCH] Father shares SAFETY measure to prevent a car accident at home A parent can never recover from accidentally driving over their child. 7 June 2023 11:05 AM
[LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes Waldo Marcus, Head of Marketing at TPN Credit Bureau speaks about a study showing a downward trend in home ownership. 7 June 2023 11:00 AM
View all Local
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves. 7 June 2023 11:36 AM
iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17 Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17. 7 June 2023 10:50 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 7 June 2023 6:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'. 7 June 2023 10:19 AM
Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy. 7 June 2023 8:33 AM
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water. 7 June 2023 9:37 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all World
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17

7 June 2023 10:50 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Apple
Apple iPhone
Apple iPhone 8
Apple iPhone X

Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17.

Apple revealed that its latest software update, iOS 17, will NOT be coming to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X.

In case you missed it, Apple unveiled the upcoming operating system at its developers conference on Monday (5 June).

The update will be available to those with the iPhone XS (2018) and older, but that doesn’t mean every phone will benefit from all the new features.

iOS 17 will be available on these devices. Photo: Apple
iOS 17 will be available on these devices. Photo: Apple

New features include customisation on call pop-ups, live transcription of voicemails, new stickers, FaceTime voicemails, a new Journal app, upgraded autocorrect, and NameDrop.

You’ll need an iPhone 12 or newer to fully access all of the new features.

Older devices like the iPhone XS and 11 will get the lion’s share of the new features.

That is great news if you own one of those devices, but keep an eye out as they will be on the chopping block for iOS 18.

The new operating system is expected to be available for users to download in September.

Find out more on the Apple website here.


This article first appeared on 947 : iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17




EWN Highlights

