[LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes
Lester Kiewit speaks to Waldo Marcus, Head of Marketing at TPN Credit Bureau, about a study conducted by his team which shows that due to high inflation and interest rates, there is a downward trend in home ownership and increase in renting.
Listen to more study revelations below.
Kiewit reports that Lesetja Kganyago, the South African Reserve Bank Governor said to parliament recently that "before the monetary policy committee even considers lowering interest rates, we have to deal with the inflation monster first."
Marcus says that the statement above is reflective of a study done by the marketing team at TPN Credit Bureau which reveals:
1) A decrease in people buying homes and an increase in renting properties.
2) Half of the people who participated in the study can't afford to purchase property while the other half have a bad credit record.
3) The number of new building plans being approved by large municipalities since the first quarter of this year is slowing down.
4) 6.39% of properties are vacant in South Africa.
Marcus says that the rise in renting property is also because people can budget easier without the unpredictability of interest spikes, rates and taxes.
Marcus also warns that while rental escalations are sitting below interest rate numbers, the demand for rental properties might increase rent prices for tenants which would "still be more manageable than the immediate impact of interest rate hikes."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/home_debt.html
