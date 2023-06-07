Streaming issues? Report here
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'

7 June 2023 12:07 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
eskom loadshedding

Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice.

Africa Melane interviews Professor Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist at the University of Johannesburg.

Eskom has recently announced that due to the improvement of the available generation capacity, Stage 3 will be implemented from 4pm until midnight.

This means that we will not be experiencing loadshedding during the day, and instead from 4pm onward, until otherwise notified.

Is this the light at the end of the tunnel?

Winkler says that we shouldn't get too excited.

While our day to day lives will be somewhat 'brighter', he adds that we aren't out of the woods just yet.

In fact, he believes that we will still reach Stage 8 at some point.

RELATED: A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb

I don't think that we can count on this wave of lower power cuts than normal to last very long.

Professor Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist – University of Johannesburg

It's certainly unexpected that we would have no loadshedding at all and it's something that we should celebrate.

Professor Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist – University of Johannesburg

Well done to Eskom.

Professor Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist – University of Johannesburg

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'




