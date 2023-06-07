



Crystal Orderson speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about stories trending online.

Hundreds of animals have become the latest casualties of the Russia-Ukraine war.

A major dam collapsed in Southern Ukraine causing widespread flooding in the region.

300 animals at the Kazkova Dibrova zoo have drowned, and footage of the aftermath has been circulating on social media.

US intelligence says Russia is behind the destruction of the dam, but Russia denies this and instead is blaming Ukrainian shelling.

It is in a Russian-occupied area so for a long time they hadn't been able to evacuate the animals...so they've been keeping these animals alive through the 18 months of this war and now they've lost everything. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

There used to be a zoo in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka. About 300 animals lived there.



This morning, it was flooded completely. Reportedly, all the animals except for swans and ducks died. Locals said that "authorities" did nothing to rescue the animals.



The video above… pic.twitter.com/d8bOObOzEJ ' Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023

Only the ducks and swans have survived according to the zookeeper. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

They're calling it an eco-cide. It's an ecological disaster. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

It's considered to be a war crime, because you're not allowed to blow up dams and other such facilities. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters