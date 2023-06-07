Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery
Pope Francis reportedly went into hospital on Wednesday to undergo surgery on his intestine.
The 86-year-old will be in hospital for a few days and has been admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital according to Vatican News.
Pope Francis also had intestinal surgery in July 2021.
This surgery will be a laparotomy and he will go under general anesthesia.
A laparotomy is a surgical procedure that involves an incision through the abdominal wall.
This procedure can be used to identify the cause of a disease or to treat illnesses.
The Pope was also admitted to hospital earlier this year as he was battling with respiratory problems in March.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127376299_iasi-romania-may-2019-pope-francis.html?vti=ndm9ebvsvvkfkoz91p-1-14
More from World
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters
Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka.Read More
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone'
[WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft.Read More
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns
Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally.Read More
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years
[LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.'Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured
Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision.Read More
[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
Local is lekker (and lifesaving)!Read More