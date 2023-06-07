Streaming issues? Report here
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery

7 June 2023 12:56 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Pope Francis
Catholic Church
Vatican

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery.

Pope Francis reportedly went into hospital on Wednesday to undergo surgery on his intestine.

The 86-year-old will be in hospital for a few days and has been admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital according to Vatican News.

Pope Francis also had intestinal surgery in July 2021.

This surgery will be a laparotomy and he will go under general anesthesia.

A laparotomy is a surgical procedure that involves an incision through the abdominal wall.

Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com
Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com

This procedure can be used to identify the cause of a disease or to treat illnesses.

The Pope was also admitted to hospital earlier this year as he was battling with respiratory problems in March.




