Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery





Pope Francis reportedly went into hospital on Wednesday to undergo surgery on his intestine.

The 86-year-old will be in hospital for a few days and has been admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital according to Vatican News.

Pope Francis also had intestinal surgery in July 2021.

This surgery will be a laparotomy and he will go under general anesthesia.

A laparotomy is a surgical procedure that involves an incision through the abdominal wall.

Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com

This procedure can be used to identify the cause of a disease or to treat illnesses.

The Pope was also admitted to hospital earlier this year as he was battling with respiratory problems in March.