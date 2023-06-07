Streaming issues? Report here
Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner

7 June 2023 1:45 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Burnout
work burnout
preventing burnout

Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.

Crystal Orderson speaks to People Lead at Mondelēz International, Cebile Xulu, about overcoming workplace burnout.

According to Deloitte’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 46% of Gen Z and 39% of millennials feel stressed and anxious at work.

It is important to know that burnout is not age or generation specific, it involves the circumstances surrounding an individual.

Among generation Z and the millennial generations, Xulu notes…

· While the older generation (50+ year-olds) have found certain coping mechanisms for burnout, there is not a willingness to talk about it as it comes across as a sign of weakness.

· The younger generation (20- to 40-year-olds) are much more vocal and comfortable talking about burnout.

This is not an age issue, or a generational issue, it’s just an individual issue. Any person can suffer from burnout.

Cebile Xulu, People Lead – Mondelēz International

It is however important for generation Z and millennials to work to prevent burnout as they are at pivotal points in their careers, says Xulu.

RELATED: Steps to avoid burnout - especially during this time of year

Preventing burnout is all about being self-aware and acknowledging one’s state of wellness, says Xulu.

If you are able to identify what you are feeling, you are able to have a conversation with someone willing to listen, be it your manager, wellness head or HR, to establish a way forward with solutions.

We need to deal with it [these feelings] before it actually escalates… but it is important that we start recognising the signs in ourselves.

Cebile Xulu, People Lead – Mondelēz International

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner




