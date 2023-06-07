Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner
Crystal Orderson speaks to People Lead at Mondelēz International, Cebile Xulu, about overcoming workplace burnout.
According to Deloitte’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 46% of Gen Z and 39% of millennials feel stressed and anxious at work.
It is important to know that burnout is not age or generation specific, it involves the circumstances surrounding an individual.
Among generation Z and the millennial generations, Xulu notes…
· While the older generation (50+ year-olds) have found certain coping mechanisms for burnout, there is not a willingness to talk about it as it comes across as a sign of weakness.
· The younger generation (20- to 40-year-olds) are much more vocal and comfortable talking about burnout.
This is not an age issue, or a generational issue, it’s just an individual issue. Any person can suffer from burnout.Cebile Xulu, People Lead – Mondelēz International
It is however important for generation Z and millennials to work to prevent burnout as they are at pivotal points in their careers, says Xulu.
RELATED: Steps to avoid burnout - especially during this time of year
Preventing burnout is all about being self-aware and acknowledging one’s state of wellness, says Xulu.
If you are able to identify what you are feeling, you are able to have a conversation with someone willing to listen, be it your manager, wellness head or HR, to establish a way forward with solutions.
We need to deal with it [these feelings] before it actually escalates… but it is important that we start recognising the signs in ourselves.Cebile Xulu, People Lead – Mondelēz International
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
