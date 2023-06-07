Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

7 June 2023 2:25 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barbs Wire

Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.

Crystal Orderson speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about trending online news which includes a four-legged thespian squirrel that's going viral for "playing dead."

Skip to 08:12 to hear Friedman's view on this one.

Lights. Camera. It's time for squirrel action.

Friedman reports that a user with the handle, @BirrelleBee from Canada shared the clip, originally thought to have been uploaded by an unknown poster from Thailand on 3 June.

The video shows a flying squirrel faking its death and staging a crime scene for its family to find.

It has accumulated over 21 million views online... and counting. The four-legged thespian, let's call it, Squirrelspeare - dramatises every stage of its devastating 'murder' which online commenters are dubbing, 'a crime scene.'

The clever and committed to its role squirrel gets a broom from the kitchen, lies back, holds the broom across his body, glances around the room to see if anyone's watching its attention-seeking shenanigans before lying in a dead pose... and just waits for someone to devastatingly stumble upon this fake crime scene.

But this summary doesn't do the hilarious video justice, watch for yourself below.

The responses to this one was equally funny as a scientist also weighed in...

Our theory? Squirrelspeare pretended to be dead so that when the owners find that he's actually alive, they'll appreciate him so much more - clever.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

Catch Barbs Wire Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30am on CapeTalk to review the day's online trends.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance




