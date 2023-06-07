[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance
Crystal Orderson speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about trending online news which includes a four-legged thespian squirrel that's going viral for "playing dead."
Lights. Camera. It's time for squirrel action.
Friedman reports that a user with the handle, @BirrelleBee from Canada shared the clip, originally thought to have been uploaded by an unknown poster from Thailand on 3 June.
The video shows a flying squirrel faking its death and staging a crime scene for its family to find.
It has accumulated over 21 million views online... and counting. The four-legged thespian, let's call it, Squirrelspeare - dramatises every stage of its devastating 'murder' which online commenters are dubbing, 'a crime scene.'
The clever and committed to its role squirrel gets a broom from the kitchen, lies back, holds the broom across his body, glances around the room to see if anyone's watching its attention-seeking shenanigans before lying in a dead pose... and just waits for someone to devastatingly stumble upon this fake crime scene.
But this summary doesn't do the hilarious video justice, watch for yourself below.
This flying squirrel faked his own death, and created a whole crime scene…for attention. I think I’m in love. pic.twitter.com/SZfrtNlDI0' Sarah Bee🐝 (@BirrelleBee) June 3, 2023
The responses to this one was equally funny as a scientist also weighed in...
Flying squirrel scientist here: this is NOT cute and is actually a sign that the flying squirrel did not get enough attention in its childhood.' Patrick Anderson (@pimlius) June 3, 2023
I am not entirely clear what was happening here but it does seem quite the drama queen 😁' Not Your Attorney (Steve) (@probonoattorney) June 3, 2023
THIS IS SO GOOD LMAO, I WANT ONE NOW' Mahad Bajwa (@mahad_bajwa) June 4, 2023
Must be a Pisces 😆' Ashley Borden (@ashleyborden) June 4, 2023
He keeps checking if people are still there or not and also adjusted the position of murder weapon multiple times 😂' Shaan Haider (@shaanhaider) June 5, 2023
Our theory? Squirrelspeare pretended to be dead so that when the owners find that he's actually alive, they'll appreciate him so much more - clever.
