[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car





Pippa Hudson speaks with Ernest Page, motoring journalist.

The Toyota Vitz is the cheapest car available from Toyota, which makes it great as a starting car.

Prices for the hatchback start from R189 900.

It is their most cost-effective car at the moment. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

I think this is definitely going to be one of their best sellers, especially with their financing packages available. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

It also comes with a two-year 30 000km service plan and a three-year 100 000km warranty.

Page says that despite being very small, this car is very sure-footed, easy to drive and fun to drive.

Those are the little check boxes for the first-time buyer. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

I think it is important to still have fun in your little car. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

Celebrate every #Vitz4Victory✌️moment in the all-new Toyota Vitz. Drop us a comment and let us know what your #Vitz4Vitctory moment is. Check out the official vehicle of victory today: https://t.co/Qq4GRwWcKL pic.twitter.com/HdrG0CHcOl ' @ToyotaSA (@ToyotaSA) May 11, 2023

The interior of the car is plastic, but Page says that is to be expected in this price range.

He adds that the car has good safety features including ABS and skid control.

Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 06:10)

