Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is receiving medical attention at a Joburg facility after falling ill during the council.
According to a statement released by the office of the mayor on Wednesday, it said Gwamanda had been unwell since Tuesday, the day he delivered his maiden State of the City Address (Soca).
He was seen by a medical team soon after, said the office.
It is unclear what kind of illness has taken hold of Gwamanda.
The Mayor's ill health comes as ActionSA filed a motion of no confidence against him, which is expected to be heard in council on 20 June.
The party said its motion was based on Gwamanda's failure to clarify details surrounding criminal allegations levelled against him.
The allegations that Gwamanda had defrauded people of money through a funeral burial scheme were made by the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Mpho Phalatse.
Action SA said Gwamanda's failure to clarify the allegations levelled against him is a cause for concern.
It has also accused the African National Congress (ANC)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition of shielding Gwamanda amid the fraud allegations.
Gwamanda has not spoken up about the claims levelled against him, but the Al Jama-ah party has since requested Phalatse to retract her allegations.
During a briefing on Monday, Joburg council chief whip Sithembiso Zungu who is also an African National Congress (ANC) councillor told the media that the matter was before the court, therefore he would not comment.
But ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said coalition partners were shielding Gwamanda from clarifying the allegations to the media.
"Johannesburg residents cannot be asked to blindly place their trust in a mayor's leadership of an R70 billion municipality when he has serious unanswered questions of fraud hanging over his head on a coalition arrangement where his strings are pulled by parties like the ANC and EFF."
Ngobeni said the DA had not confirmed its support for Gwamanda's removal.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
