Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

This week, Woolworths' Pride Campaign is the zero pick for Tonya Khoury, Director at Acumen Media Management.

Her choice is not determined by the controversy the campaign ignited on social media, but by its efficacy and appropriateness from an advertising and branding perspective.

Woolies has stuck to its guns amid some customers decrying its support for the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month.

Khoury questions what that stated support is, exactly. She uses words like 'tokenising' and 'patronising'.

Woolworths proclaims itself to be "an ally" in the promotion.

Pride in itself is a relished and cherished event and I think that the LGBTQI community own that event in such a manner that here you're almost tokenising it to capitalise on it... like you put up a couple of rainbows and you say that you're going to be an ally and then speak about how your new clothing range is so good... Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

For me, you're taking a very strong event that internationally has come with a lot of cost to other people... It's almost a patronising commentary to gay people. Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

Whitfield wonders whether the Woolworths campaign is any different to the way commercial opportunities are grasped by businesses when it comes to just about any meaningful event, Nelson Mandela Day for example.

There IS that element Khoury concedes, but she feels the timing of the campaign is also contentious - "It hits at the wrong time."

The Woolworths campaign comes at a time where, internationally, there is almost an outlash against clothing and the LGBTQI community... that particular narrative is really testy at the moment, and what we saw on social media - we're not talking about small conversations, we're talking about 50 000 people having a conversation on Tuesday about this particular topic alone... Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

...saying that it was patronising, and secondly, to be an ally HOW?... Those are very strong words to use in a campaign that's just selling stuff with rainbows on it, really, if we're being honest with one another. Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

At the same time, Khoury believes the retailer is often "picked on" when it comes to boycotts.

She does note that there is a bigger and very contentious conversation around this, to do with clothing for children that is non-binary.

We're not talking about gender-neutral clothing because you don't know whether you're having a boy or a girl, we're talking about clothing that's specifically non-binary... being stocked across the world. Then Woolworths comes into that fray and it wasn't very well received by a lot of parents, many... said they're never going in there again! Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

