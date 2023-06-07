Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges





Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa.

South Africa's government and organised business in the country have announced they're going to work together in partnership to boost economic growth.

A joint statement said the initiative is aimed at removing obstacles to inclusive economic growth and job creation.

"The meeting saw CEOs of South Africa’s largest companies committing to contributing considerable skills and resources and work through relevant partnership structures to address key priorities."

The three immediate priority interventions agreed on are: energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

Government and organised business have established a partnership initiative to remove obstacles to inclusive economic growth and job creation. Image: South African Government on Twitter @GovernmentZA

The statement was issued on Wednesday by The Presidency, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) and Business for South Africa (B4SA).

Following their meeting at the Union Buildings on Tuesday, the parties said this would be achieved "with appropriate engagement and oversight structures".

[JOINT STATEMENT]: South African Government and Organised Business establish Partnership Initiative#EconomicRecoveryPlan pic.twitter.com/Eo2PfZVWO6 ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 7, 2023

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at B4SA.

Kingston describes Tuesday's meeting as "actually very successful".

There was... a very healthy exchange with the President, members of the Presidency, his Cabinet members and indeed the business delegation about this critical need to address major challenges that are confronting us, and doing it in the spirit of partnership. Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

In the spirit of partnership we've agreed government structures with the Presidency, and the President endorsed it. We'd already started putting in place the necessary resources over the last few months, and I believe that hopefully we'll see real traction which will increase confidence levels which of course are very low at the moment in the country. Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Kingston references the COVID pandemic, when business had an "extraordinary" partnership with not only government, but all of the social partners as well.

RELATED: Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

There was an existential crisis facing us then, he comments.

Now, he says, there is a major challenge in the form of both the economic and social environment South Africans find themselves in.

There's no doubt that government, business and indeed other parties have recognised that if we don't do something about it and that if we don't pool collective resources, skills and capabilities, the situation is just going to deteriorate rather than improve. Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Kingston strikes a positive note regarding action on the three key areas that have been identified.

"I think we can get runs on the board in all of those areas with the teams that w' eve assembled in the next few months, to be perfectly honest."

He notes that government's National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) reached out almost immediately to business mobilise resources.

We've put in place a structure called the Resource Mobilisation Fund; we've raised R100 million to put technical resources at the disposal of the Necom workstreams... Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Kingston says the President has committed to another meeting in six weeks time and in the interim there will be regular meetings "at the most senior levels" between the CEOs and government.

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Kingston

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges