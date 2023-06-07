Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnersh... 7 June 2023 9:27 PM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1 The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quart... 7 June 2023 7:38 PM
View all Local
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill According to a statement released by the office of the mayor on Wednesday, it said Gwamanda had been unwell since Tuesday, the day... 7 June 2023 3:53 PM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this. 7 June 2023 4:54 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you. 7 June 2023 3:35 PM
Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’ What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves? 7 June 2023 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots! Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post. 7 June 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'. 7 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges

7 June 2023 9:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Busa
Business Unity South Africa
Martin Kingston
Business for South Africa
b4sa
Necom
public private partnership

A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa.

South Africa's government and organised business in the country have announced they're going to work together in partnership to boost economic growth.

A joint statement said the initiative is aimed at removing obstacles to inclusive economic growth and job creation.

"The meeting saw CEOs of South Africa’s largest companies committing to contributing considerable skills and resources and work through relevant partnership structures to address key priorities."

The three immediate priority interventions agreed on are: energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

Government and organised business have established a partnership initiative to remove obstacles to inclusive economic growth and job creation. Image: South African Government on Twitter @GovernmentZA
Government and organised business have established a partnership initiative to remove obstacles to inclusive economic growth and job creation. Image: South African Government on Twitter @GovernmentZA

The statement was issued on Wednesday by The Presidency, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) and Business for South Africa (B4SA).

Following their meeting at the Union Buildings on Tuesday, the parties said this would be achieved "with appropriate engagement and oversight structures".

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at B4SA.

Kingston describes Tuesday's meeting as "actually very successful".

There was... a very healthy exchange with the President, members of the Presidency, his Cabinet members and indeed the business delegation about this critical need to address major challenges that are confronting us, and doing it in the spirit of partnership.

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

In the spirit of partnership we've agreed government structures with the Presidency, and the President endorsed it. We'd already started putting in place the necessary resources over the last few months, and I believe that hopefully we'll see real traction which will increase confidence levels which of course are very low at the moment in the country.

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Kingston references the COVID pandemic, when business had an "extraordinary" partnership with not only government, but all of the social partners as well.

RELATED: Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

There was an existential crisis facing us then, he comments.

Now, he says, there is a major challenge in the form of both the economic and social environment South Africans find themselves in.

There's no doubt that government, business and indeed other parties have recognised that if we don't do something about it and that if we don't pool collective resources, skills and capabilities, the situation is just going to deteriorate rather than improve.

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Kingston strikes a positive note regarding action on the three key areas that have been identified.

"I think we can get runs on the board in all of those areas with the teams that w' eve assembled in the next few months, to be perfectly honest."

He notes that government's National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) reached out almost immediately to business mobilise resources.

We've put in place a structure called the Resource Mobilisation Fund; we've raised R100 million to put technical resources at the disposal of the Necom workstreams...

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Kingston says the President has committed to another meeting in six weeks time and in the interim there will be regular meetings "at the most senior levels" between the CEOs and government.

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Kingston


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges




7 June 2023 9:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Busa
Business Unity South Africa
Martin Kingston
Business for South Africa
b4sa
Necom
public private partnership

More from Business

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'

7 June 2023 7:56 PM

How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

7 June 2023 7:38 PM

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© svershinsky/123rf.com

NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it

7 June 2023 8:10 AM

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Apple Vision Pro from video on Twitter @Apple

Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price'

6 June 2023 10:02 PM

Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices already out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nokblacksheep/123rf.com

Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40%

6 June 2023 8:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Kobus Gertenbach after the Premier Group posts stellar results for the year ended 31 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ JanPietruszk/123rf.com

Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves

6 June 2023 7:55 PM

Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© viewapart/123rf.com

SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1

6 June 2023 7:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP

A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb

6 June 2023 2:29 PM

In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know

6 June 2023 1:03 PM

The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'

7 June 2023 7:56 PM

How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

7 June 2023 7:38 PM

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed

7 June 2023 2:31 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding during the day

'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'

7 June 2023 12:07 PM

Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Father shares SAFETY measure to prevent a car accident at home

7 June 2023 11:05 AM

A parent can never recover from accidentally driving over their child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com Photo: 123rf

[LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes

7 June 2023 11:00 AM

Waldo Marcus, Head of Marketing at TPN Credit Bureau speaks about a study showing a downward trend in home ownership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan

7 June 2023 10:04 AM

Last September, Jacob Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for private prosecution, claiming they breached the NPA Act when the State 'leaked' a doctor’s note to Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report

7 June 2023 8:43 AM

Dr Sean Phillips of the Department of Water and Sanitation says that this is a grave cause for concern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© svershinsky/123rf.com

NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it

7 June 2023 8:10 AM

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Students outside Unisa's Sunnyside campus. Picture: Eyewitness News

Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

7 June 2023 6:21 AM

In recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike but the university is struggling to get a grip on various issues related to cheating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

© fizkes/123rf.com

Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

7 June 2023 7:38 PM

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill

7 June 2023 3:53 PM

According to a statement released by the office of the mayor on Wednesday, it said Gwamanda had been unwell since Tuesday, the day he delivered his maiden State of the City Address (Soca).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?

6 June 2023 1:36 PM

The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's Twitter page

Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'

6 June 2023 11:42 AM

In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson in Parliament. Joemat-Pettersson passed away on 5 June 2023 at the age of 59.

ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson

6 June 2023 6:27 AM

She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Picture: GCIS

ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies at 59

5 June 2023 8:07 PM

In December 2022 during the ANC’s elective conference, Tina Joemat-Pettersson went head-to-head with Nomvula Mokonyane for the post of the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International relations Minister Naledi Pandor with BRICS foreign affairs ministers (front row) and 'Friends of BRICS' in Cape Town on 2 June 2023. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger

5 June 2023 10:49 AM

SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor. Picture: @mfa_russia/Twitter.

[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'

2 June 2023 9:49 AM

On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police search through the streets of Lichtenburg in the North West for protesters following unrest in the area over service delivery. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO

1 June 2023 8:50 PM

The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: One year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids

1 June 2023 10:17 AM

Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill

Politics

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

Entertainment

[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football

7 June 2023 11:52 PM

'Gwamanda is doing well and his treatment was successful' - Al Jama-ah leader

7 June 2023 11:52 PM

GP Health executes process to appoint new CEO at tainted Rahima Moosa hospital

7 June 2023 11:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA