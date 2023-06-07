Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online
Bruce Whitfield interviews Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability.
Remember South African business Boardmans with its standalone outlets?
The homeware store became hugely popular after its launch in 1982.
Then Edcon announced in 2018 that it was rebranding Boardmans as Edgars Home.
RELATED: Edgars to transform Boardmans, Red Square, La Senza in a bid to stay alive
Now it's been relaunched online by Retailability. The South Africa-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.
If you click on boardmans.co.za you'll read the following:
"Boardmans has continued to evolve and boasts an impressive range of tabletop, kitchenware and home décor offering including both new and exciting brands as well as those known and trusted over many years by customers."
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability.
Drieselmann says they're very excited to bring back the brand that "held a a strong place in a lot of consumers' hearts and minds".
It was quite sad when Boardmans was shut down at the time... Our plans are to bring that brand back... to bring the niche and that something special in the homeware category with the value offering, back to the South African consumer.Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability
The homeware sector has become fiercely competitive since Boardmans' demise, with home products now covered by most major retailers.
Despite this, says Drieselmann, Retailability still sees a gap within the value segment.
We feel that if we can bring that same something special... bearing in mind the doom market of the late 90s is not dissimilar to the to the doom market in retail right now I'd argue, so there's definitely scope for that something special but at great value.Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability
I see us playing underneath Yuppiechef; we will leave them to that top-end niche. What we're looking for is what is the niche product for the next tier of consumer. We feel there are a lot of them out there looking for something a little bit different to what you would pick up in your discount or volume home players.Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online
Source : https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7072165449702027264/
More from Business
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'
How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.Read More
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.Read More
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs
More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.Read More
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.Read More
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price'
Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices already out there.Read More
Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40%
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Kobus Gertenbach after the Premier Group posts stellar results for the year ended 31 March.Read More
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves
Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.Read More
SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
More from Local
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'
How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.Read More
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed
All the news you need to know.Read More
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'
Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice.Read More
[WATCH] Father shares SAFETY measure to prevent a car accident at home
A parent can never recover from accidentally driving over their child.Read More
[LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes
Waldo Marcus, Head of Marketing at TPN Credit Bureau speaks about a study showing a downward trend in home ownership.Read More
Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan
Last September, Jacob Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for private prosecution, claiming they breached the NPA Act when the State 'leaked' a doctor’s note to Karyn Maughan.Read More
South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report
Dr Sean Phillips of the Department of Water and Sanitation says that this is a grave cause for concern.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'
How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.Read More
[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste
Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car
If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you.Read More
Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’
What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves?Read More
Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots
Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration.Read More
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!
Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.Read More
Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding
Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves.Read More
iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17
Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17.Read More
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs
More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.Read More