Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online

Screengrab from Boardmans promo video on Retailability's LinkedIn page

Remember South African business Boardmans with its standalone outlets?

The homeware store became hugely popular after its launch in 1982.

Then Edcon announced in 2018 that it was rebranding Boardmans as Edgars Home.

Now it's been relaunched online by Retailability. The South Africa-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.

If you click on boardmans.co.za you'll read the following:

"Boardmans has continued to evolve and boasts an impressive range of tabletop, kitchenware and home décor offering including both new and exciting brands as well as those known and trusted over many years by customers."

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability.

Drieselmann says they're very excited to bring back the brand that "held a a strong place in a lot of consumers' hearts and minds".

It was quite sad when Boardmans was shut down at the time... Our plans are to bring that brand back... to bring the niche and that something special in the homeware category with the value offering, back to the South African consumer. Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability

The homeware sector has become fiercely competitive since Boardmans' demise, with home products now covered by most major retailers.

Despite this, says Drieselmann, Retailability still sees a gap within the value segment.

We feel that if we can bring that same something special... bearing in mind the doom market of the late 90s is not dissimilar to the to the doom market in retail right now I'd argue, so there's definitely scope for that something special but at great value. Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability

I see us playing underneath Yuppiechef; we will leave them to that top-end niche. What we're looking for is what is the niche product for the next tier of consumer. We feel there are a lot of them out there looking for something a little bit different to what you would pick up in your discount or volume home players. Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability

