[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed All the news you need to know. 7 June 2023 2:31 PM
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule' Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice. 7 June 2023 12:07 PM
[WATCH] Father shares SAFETY measure to prevent a car accident at home A parent can never recover from accidentally driving over their child. 7 June 2023 11:05 AM
View all Local
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill According to a statement released by the office of the mayor on Wednesday, it said Gwamanda had been unwell since Tuesday, the day... 7 June 2023 3:53 PM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this. 7 June 2023 4:54 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you. 7 June 2023 3:35 PM
Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’ What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves? 7 June 2023 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots! Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post. 7 June 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'. 7 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste

7 June 2023 4:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Recycling
Plastic waste

Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this.

John Maytham speaks with Joanna Wallace, green economy specialist.

Individuals have an important role to play in order to manage our plastic waste.

One thing that people can do to help with waste management is recycle whatever they can.

However, this is not always easy to do, but there are still certain day to day things that many of us can do to help manage plastic waste.

Wallace says that one of these is trying to limit our usage of single use plastic.

Single use plastic is usually packaging items that are used once and then thrown away.

If you can reduce your single use plastic that is a big gain. That will really limit how much plastic you personally generate.

Joanna Wallace, Green Economy Specialist

Another thing people can do is try and avoid buying things that are non-recyclable.

She says that you can tell an item cannot be recycled if it is labelled with a small triangle with a seven in it, or if you can see it was made with multiple different materials.

Picture: Julia M Cameron/pexels
Picture: Julia M Cameron/pexels

Anytime you have layers that are fused together… it is very difficult to recycle.

Joanna Wallace, Green Economy Specialist

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste




7 June 2023 4:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Recycling
Plastic waste

More from Lifestyle

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car

7 June 2023 3:35 PM

If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Archaeologists’ assumptions about gender roles in past humans ignore an icky but potentially crucial part of original ‘paleo diet’

Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’

7 June 2023 2:44 PM

What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Alex Green/Pexels

Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots

7 June 2023 1:02 PM

Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding

7 June 2023 11:36 AM

Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple is phasing out older iPhones with its upcoming software update. Photo: Pexels/Gabriel Freytez

iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17

7 June 2023 10:50 AM

Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

7 June 2023 6:39 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Apple Vision Pro from video on Twitter @Apple

Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price'

6 June 2023 10:02 PM

Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices already out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ JanPietruszk/123rf.com

Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves

6 June 2023 7:55 PM

Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill

Politics

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

Entertainment

[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Saps has 'all hands on deck' on Eskom corruption allegations, says Masemola

7 June 2023 10:15 PM

AG attributes Midvaal Local Municipality clean audit to public participation

7 June 2023 9:15 PM

Bribery allegations against Dyantyi shroud Mkhwebane inquiry

7 June 2023 9:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA