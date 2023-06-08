Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid
John Perlman speaks with Nthabseng Dubbazana, a legal analyst.
Former president Jacob Zuma served summonses to State advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan to appear in court for private prosecution in September last year.
He accused them of breaching the National Prosecuting Authority Act with regard to a doctor’s note of the former president which was shared with Maughan.
The court stated that there was no nolle prosequi certificate for Maughan, which is required for a private prosecution, and said that Zuma was attempting to abuse court processes.
The court set aside the summonses and the former president was ordered to pay the cost of the cases.
Dubbazana says that this was a criminal case, not a civil case and this was not the right platform to handle this case.
At the end of the day, the merits of the matter are not dealt with because it was not the correct forum, in my opinion.Nthabseng Dubbazana, Legal Analyst.
It is interesting to see a civil court basically telling a criminal court how to run its business.Nthabseng Dubbazana, Legal Analyst.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has tweeted that the former president intends to appeal the judgement.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.Read More
Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that Brigadier Jaap Burger was a central figure in the testimony heard so far in relation to the corruption claims made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, in the wake of his departure.Read More
HSF hails ruling on Zuma private prosecution as 'enormously strong & important'
The court on Wednesday upheld the challenges that Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan had brought against their prosecution, finding the former president had instituted it with an ulterior motive and that it was an abuse of process.Read More
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online
Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.Read More
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'
How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.Read More
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed
All the news you need to know.Read More