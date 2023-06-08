Do you have painless bumps in your anus? You may want to check this out...
Clement Manyathela speaks with urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, and sexologist Dr Mpume Zenda (skip to 34:15).
The human body has many mysteries and sometimes that involves mysterious lumps and bumps.
This is the issue that one listener raised, as he says he frequently gets painless lumps around his anus, and he does not know what is causing it.
He adds that this can make things a bit awkward when it comes to having sex.
Mutambirwa says that when it comes to anything unusual on your body you should always play it safe and have it checked out by a doctor.
That being said, he says these bumps are most likely hemorrhoids or piles.
He says that there are three main veins running through the muscle, and they can get blocked off if you are constipated or have a stiff pelvic floor.
It is sort of a bad design in the anus.Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist
Often they are painless, often they draw a little bit of bleeding here and there, and often they can get a bit enlarged as well.Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist
These are usually not dangerous, but again, it is always best to play it safe and check out anything you are unsure of with a doctor.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/hemorrhoids-proctalgia-fugax-2790200/
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Food is medicine.' Nutritionist chats foods that help prevent cancer
Dr Michelle Mace, a nutritionist and gut health coach from Project Flamingo chats about super foods that help prevent cancer.Read More
'We can choose our safe spaces. Sharks and rays cannot.' Let's protect them.
8 June = World Ocean Day. Here's how, On The Brink, is creating awareness to keep sharks and rays safe in South African waters.Read More
Crocodile in Costa Rica pregnant in 'immaculate conception'
The mother crocodile was kept in isolation and has never been around mates, but gave birth to a stillborn hatchling.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 7 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online
Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.Read More
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'
How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.Read More
[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste
Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car
If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you.Read More
Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’
What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves?Read More