The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Lifestyle

Do you have painless bumps in your anus? You may want to check this out...

8 June 2023 10:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Having sex with an unidentified bump or sore on your body can cause some awkwardness.

Clement Manyathela speaks with urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, and sexologist Dr Mpume Zenda (skip to 34:15).

The human body has many mysteries and sometimes that involves mysterious lumps and bumps.

This is the issue that one listener raised, as he says he frequently gets painless lumps around his anus, and he does not know what is causing it.

He adds that this can make things a bit awkward when it comes to having sex.

Mutambirwa says that when it comes to anything unusual on your body you should always play it safe and have it checked out by a doctor.

That being said, he says these bumps are most likely hemorrhoids or piles.

He says that there are three main veins running through the muscle, and they can get blocked off if you are constipated or have a stiff pelvic floor.

Picture: Darko Djurin from Pixabay
Picture: Darko Djurin from Pixabay

It is sort of a bad design in the anus.

Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist

Often they are painless, often they draw a little bit of bleeding here and there, and often they can get a bit enlarged as well.

Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist

These are usually not dangerous, but again, it is always best to play it safe and check out anything you are unsure of with a doctor.

Listen to the interview above for more.




